KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating after someone was shot on Saturday morning.
Officers went to the area of 73rd Street and Prospect Avenue at about 11 a.m. after someone called and said they heard gunshots.
Before officers arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for a gunshot wound.
The victim is a man in his 40s. He was initially stable, but is now in critical condition.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
Police are looking for two suspects. Both are black men, but one is in his 20s and the other is in his 40s.
The suspect vehicles are a white Chevrolet truck and a black Impala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.