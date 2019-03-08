KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man was injured in a shooting that happened on Friday night in KC.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and E. 46th Street.
When police arrived, they found a man at a gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses said the man was shot on the eastern side of Prospect, then ran to the gas station for help.
There is no suspect description or known motive at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
