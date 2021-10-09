RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) --- A 39-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a rare homicide in Riverside.
Officers responded to a shooting call at around 12:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of NW Gateway Avenue.
Once arriving, they found the victim near a vehicle parked next to the gas pumps at QuikTrip.
The victim, identified as Tariku Fite, was pronounced dead on scene.
Friends say Fite was a member of the Ebenezer Oromo Church.
Members of his church said he came to the Kansas City area from Ethiopia more than a decade ago and made it his mission to help newer immigrants adapt.
About 50 gathered outside of the Riverside Police Department to mourn the loss.
Police would not say if the man was shot at the QuikTrip or drove to the gas station after being shot elsewhere.
