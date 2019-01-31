OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County jury found Justin Rey guilty of endangering his children and possessing child pornography.
This comes after he admitted to cutting up his wife’s body and packing it in a cooler on wheels. Because investigators can’t exactly determine how she died, Rey was not charged with murder.
The three-day trial began Monday. Instead of going into a fourth day, the jury stayed overnight to reach a verdict in the case and finally came to a decision about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Rey was found guilty of aggravated child endangerment, child misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child after porn was found on his phone. Sentencing is set for March 27.
The investigation began in October 2017 when investigators found Rey and his two children inside a Lenexa storage unit. Investigators say Rey’s children were not properly fed or clothed and slept in a cold storage unit with their deceased mother.
Before the jury came to a decision, Rey took the stand to testify about the charges he is now guilty of.
“Instead of saying here we couldn’t tag a murder on somebody so let’s tag something else on him,” Rey said in court. “I don’t have anything else except I know I did not do it.”
Rey still faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment in Jackson County, MO.
