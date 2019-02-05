KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating after a man was found shot in and killed outside a downtown gas station.
It happened about 3 a.m. Tuesday near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.
A portion of Grand was been blocked off but is now back open.
There is still limited information on both the suspect and victim. The victim is described as an adult white male.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a brown Carhart type jacket, black beanie hat and blue jeans. He was last seen on foot northbound from the scene.
Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.