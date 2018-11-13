Man found shot, killed near 30th, Holmes in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating a man was shot and killed late Monday evening on the city's east side.
Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Holmes Street.
When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives are asking for anyone that may have seen or heard anything to call TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043.
