Man found shot, killed in street near 69th, The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was found murder in an east Kansas City neighborhood.
Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday to an ambulance call in the 6900 block of The Paseo.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot to death in the street. The victim is said to be in his 30s.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.