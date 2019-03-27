Man found shot, killed in street near 69th, The Paseo

Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday to an ambulance call in the 6900 block of The Paseo.

 (KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was found murder in an east Kansas City neighborhood.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot to death in the street. The victim is said to be in his 30s.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

