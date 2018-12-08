Missing Man Roosevelt Riley

Roosevelt Riley was last seen in the area of 63rd and Woodland on Dec. 5th. 

UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, according to police.

Kansas City Police are searching for a man who has been missing since December 5th.

Roosevelt Riley was last seen in the area of 63rd and Woodland.

He has a heart condition and family is concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information, call KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.

