KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A St. Louis man who was found passed out at a truck stop in Oak Grove after a week-long bender has been sentenced for illegally possessing meth and a gun.
James P. Pettus, 40, was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge on Wednesday to 14 years and two months in federal prison without parole.
On Sept. 26 of last year, he pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
On May 21 of last year, an officer had tried to wake up Pettus at the Petro Truck Stop at 301 S.W. 1st St. after someone called and said he had passed out in a booth inside the Iron Skillet Restaurant.
Pettus was asleep and snoring, with his face and arms covered in saliva and snot. After many attempts to wake him, he would only say that his name was James and could not provide ID.
The officer then called an ambulance for him.
While waiting for the ambulance, Pettus pulled a knife from the right back pocket of his pants and flipped it open.
The officer struggled briefly with Pettus to take away the knife and handcuff him. The officer then found a loaded High Point .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in Pettus’s front waistband. Officers also found approximately 40.9 grams of pure methamphetamine in his left front pocket.
Pettus later told detectives he had been on a methamphetamine-fueled bender for the past week.
