JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Friday, a Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man of murdering his wife in 2017.
The jury convicted Benjamin Byers of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and child endangerment.
According to court records, a child had told a school counselor that she had seen a dead body in the basement of her home.
Officers then responded to the residence in the 2400 block of College and spoke with Byers, who said he didn’t know where his wife was.
Officers found blood drops in the home and saw blood on the walls in the living area and kitchen. They also saw blood on the base of the basement steps, as well as what appeared to be drag markings.
A large section of carpet had been removed from the dining room.
In the basement, police found the body of Melissa Byers covered with carpet, plastic, sheets, and clothing.
The Medical Examiner ruled the victim's death a homicide and said it was the result of multiple stab wounds.
Benjamin Byers will be sentenced at a later date.
