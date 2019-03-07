JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, a jury convicted a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in 2017.
Patrick Powell, 30, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
He will be sentenced on May 10.
The shooting happened on November 11, 2017 in the 4600 block of Tracy Ave.
According to court records, a witness said Powell showed up to the house on Tracy and shot the victim, Rodney V. Thurber, multiple times.
The witness said the shooter taunted the victim and stated, "I’m Patrick." Then, he shot the victim again.
Police used multiple surveillance video images after the homicide to identify Powell and a co-defendant.
A short time after the shooting, Powell significantly altered his appearance.
Another witness told police she was in a vehicle parked near the crime scene when the shooting happened. Powell returned to the vehicle and they left the area.
