KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A man has been found guilty of two counts of premeditated murder in connection to the deaths of Jolene Jones and Rev. Stevie Ray.

Melvin Shields of Wichita was found guilty on Thursday afternoon.

The murders happened near 19th and Osage Avenue in 1988.

For years, the case remain cold until Shields was charged in April 2016. 

