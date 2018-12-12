INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A man accused of zip-tying a victim inside an Independence home during a robbery that ended with a police officer getting shot in the head was found guilty.
The injured officer, Tom Wagstaff, made a miraculous recovery and eventually retired from the Independence Police Department with 16 years of service in October.
Joseph Wyatt was found guilty Wednesday on eight charges filed against him for the violent crime. He was facing nine counts including robbery, kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.
Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom where the victim who was ambushed and tied up inside his own home took the stand.
The prosecutor described this case as a crime fueled by greed.
Prosecutors say Wyatt and another man forced their way into the victim’s home in March of last year.
The victim, who was 82-years-old at the time, says Wyatt and his accomplice beat him several times and demanded the code to his safe that contained guns and gold.
At the time, the victim’s girlfriend saw the attack on a remote home surveillance feed that she had access to on her cell phone.
She called 911 and officers got to the home as the crime was happening.
The victim says Wyatt and Ronar Santiago-Torres took his keys and crashed his vehicle through his closed garage door toward police officers who were outside the garage.
The officers fired shots at the suspects who were trying to speed away.
Officer Wagstaff was shot.
His fellow officers were emotional as they described seeing his severe injury from a gunshot wound to his head and trying to drag him to safety.
It was a difficult day for Wagstaff’s family and friends who are still waiting for the final outcome.
Wyatt waived his right to a jury trial.
