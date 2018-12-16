KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning.
Officers went to the area of 8701 Elmwood at about 5:30 a.m. after someone called and requested an ambulance.
When officers arrived, they found a black Nissan that was in a business’ parking lot.
A man was found dead inside the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said there is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
