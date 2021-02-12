Police line do not cross generic
BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One man is dead after being shot in Belton early Friday morning.

Police said they were called on a report of multiple shots fired at 12:28 a.m. on Spring Valley Road near Lea Avenue. When they got to the scene, there was man who had been shot dead in the parking lot of an apartment building. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations unit of the Belton Police Dept. at 816-331-5522 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

