KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person has died following a crash in KCK that was discovered a few days after it happened.
The crash was found late Wednesday morning at 11:42 a.m. in the 6100 block of Riverview. Police were called out to a report of a vehicle in a creek bed.
Officers found the vehicle in a semi-frozen creek bed.
A man in his 60s was found dead upon arrival.
It was determined the crash happened on Sunday evening.
Police say the location of the crash, a wooded area, made it difficult for motorists to see it.
