KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a late night homicide that happened on Christmas Eve.
Police say a man was located on the ground near a car in the area of the 7200 block of Wabash.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 11:30 p.m.
It's believed the victim died of a shooting. No arrests have been made.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the department's homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
A $25,000 reward is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.