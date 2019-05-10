KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The man found dead after a fire in the Northland has been identified.
Officers discovered the body of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins at a home on North Poe last Saturday. Police have not said how he died. They originally went to the house on a report of shots fired.
No one has been charged with the murder, but Colton Stock has been charged with assaulting another man at that same address on Saturday.
