Officers discovered the body of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins at a home on North Poe last Saturday. Police have not said how he died.  

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The man found dead after a fire in the Northland has been identified. 

Officers discovered the body of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins at a home on North Poe last Saturday. Police have not said how he died.  They originally went to the house on a report of shots fired.

No one has been charged with the murder, but Colton Stock has been charged with assaulting another man at that same address on Saturday.

