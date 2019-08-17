KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead after being shot.
At about 7:57 a.m., KCK police responded to the 5100 block of Cleveland Ave. on a deceased person.
When they arrived, they found a black man who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
