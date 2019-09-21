BATES CO. MO (KCTV) - A man was seriously injured after he led police on a chase, crashed out and was ejected from the vehicle.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Casey McBrien led police on a pursuit when his vehicle started sliding on the roadway and traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and overturning at Hwy WW, south of County Rd. SW 10508 Rd. in Bates Co.
McBrien was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
