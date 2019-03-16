LAKE OF THE OZARKS (KCTV) -- A man fell overboard and died at the Lake of the Ozarks.
On Friday just before 10 a.m., a trooper saw someone in the water.
The trooper and three of the person's acquaintances pulled him out of the water.
Lifesaving efforts were not effective and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified as Timothy R. Bysor, a 52-year-old from Deepwater, Missouri.
