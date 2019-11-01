OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) --- An Olathe man survived Friday night after a train struck him in the 300 block of North Ridgeview Road.
The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
Officers located an adult male who was alert and conscious on scene.
He was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
