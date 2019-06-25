JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty to raping and the murder of an Overland Park woman that took place in 2016.
Tuesday, Korrey Raine White Rinke entered a guilty plea to a charge of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
This involves the August 22, 2016 death of Julianna Pappas in Overland Park, Kansas, according to a release from the Johnson County District Attorney.
Police said that Rinke’s sentencing is scheduled for September 12, 2019.
The case was investigated by the Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory.
