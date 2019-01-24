JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- A man who was driving a vehicle when a passenger started shooting at a home, killing a sleeping 3-year-old boy, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
SirTerry Stevenson pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and three other charges in the May 2015 death of Amorian Hale.
The little boy was killed when a high-powered rifle was fired into his home in May of 2015.
The man convicted of firing that gun, Dominique Marchbanks, is serving a life sentence.
According to authorities, Marchbanks was the passenger in Stevenson’s car on May 31, 2015. Witnesses told officials that Marchbanks leaned out the window of the car and shot a high-powered rifle into the residence of Hale, Marchbanks then fled the scene.
Marchbanks was sentenced to life plus 165 years in prison in December 2018.
Two adults and three other children in the home were not injured.
Wednesday, Stevenson told the family of Amorian Hale, “It is true. I'm sorry for the loss of the little boy's life...It shouldn't have happened."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.