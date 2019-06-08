KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man died in a Saturday night shooting in Kansas City.
Police are investigating following the shooting near Lexington Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue, which happened around 9:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle parked near the entrance of an apartment complex. The driver's door was open and the victim was laying on the ground.
That victim, 28-year-old Sade Abdi, showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said that there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
