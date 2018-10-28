LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man has died in Livingston County after being run over by his tractor.
The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on Livingston County Road 451, 10 miles southwest of Chillicothe.
According to the crash report, the man was headed west on a private drive on his 1958 John Deere Tractor when he crossed the road and hit the ditch.
The driver was ejected from the tractor and it subsequently run him over.
The tractor ended up on the west side of the road, facing that direction.
The driver, identified as 43-year-old Mark E. Burton, was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. the same day.
