KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after he crashed his car into a tree Friday night in Kansas City.
The accident happened near Meyer and Olive around 9:15 p.m.
When police and EMS arrived, they found the driver, an adult male, unresponsive. During treatment of the victim, it was discovered he had been shot.
He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.