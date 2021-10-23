police lights generic

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after he crashed his car into a tree Friday night in Kansas City.

The accident happened near Meyer and Olive around 9:15 p.m.

When police and EMS arrived, they found the driver, an adult male, unresponsive. During treatment of the victim, it was discovered he had been shot. 

He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.