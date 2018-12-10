KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating after a man died following a house fire Monday morning.
It happened about 6 a.m. near 44th Street and Mersington Avenue.
Crews quickly knocked down the flames. As they were sifting through the debris, that’s when the body of a man was found.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Investigators with the the Kansas City Police Department, including those from the Bomb and Arson unit, are reviewing the scene.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 for further updates.
