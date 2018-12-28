KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person died this morning in a crash on I-70.
The crash was just east of I-435 and happened at about 5:30 a.m.
The driver of a 1995 Buick LeSabre was headed east when he lost control and went off southern side of the road.
From there, the car hit a ditch, rolled over, spun around, and came to a rest upside down.
The driver was identified as 33-year-old Nathan Edward Jones Jr. from KCK. He was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.
Jones was wearing his seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.