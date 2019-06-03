FILE - In this May 23, 2019 file. Photo, tornado damage is seen in Jefferson City, Mo. Eight years to the day after a devastating tornado killed 161 people in Joplin, another big twister ripped through another Missouri community, Jefferson City, but with a far different result: No deaths, no serious injuries. The two storms share a May 22 date, the same state, and both happened in towns of similar size. Both tornadoes ravaged residential areas and business districts.