KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Police in KCK are investigating the city's 35th homicide of 2021.
Police say the fatal shooting happened in the 4300 block of State Avenue.
They were called out at around noon on Saturday on the report of a shots being fired. Shortly after arriving, they found a male who had been shot.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Officers have made an arrest in the case. Police took a man into custody several blocks away from the scene.
If you have any information about this case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
