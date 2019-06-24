NOEL, MO (KCTV) -- A metro area woman is overwhelmed with gratitude and sadness Monday night after a dramatic rescue during a weekend float trip. She was saved by a stranger on the Elk River near Noel, Missouri.
“It was the next day before I said, “Oh my god that really happened,” Madison Capps, saved from drowning, said.
Capps is still coming to grips with what happened two days ago. She was with friends on a float trip.
“We went last year for the first time,” Capps said.
The Elk River by Noel, Missouri has camping resorts catering to such trips.
At 6:41 p.m., while in water shallow enough to stand, she found herself swept towards the dam, and into its supernatural suction.
“When I came back up, Jacob was there,” Capps said.
Capps lives in Paola and Jacob Farley came from Wichita. The two had never met until he jumped in from his campsite to try to save her.
“I just remember going under, getting sucked in and spun around and trying to crawl back on my floatie every time I came up, and I would just feel his hand on my back,” Capps said.
They both struggled for half an hour or more before firefighters arrived with a rope.
“They pulled me out and I sat up and I looked out and he wasn’t there,” Capps said with tears streaming down her face.
Farley was 26 years-old and the father of a 3-year-old. Capps said his family told her he’d had personal struggles he’d recently overcame.
“I just want everybody to know how brave he was, and selfless,” Capps said. “I almost died. But I didn’t and I’m here. And I’m really grateful for that, I just wish I could say the same for him.”
Capps said she’s since learned there were signs upstream warning of the current, but she didn’t see them.
The Missouri Highway Patrol Report said it’s the second drowning in the area this month and the fourth this year.
