HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) - A 44-year-old man died after being possibly shocked, causing him to fall and hit his head at workplace.
At about 12:38 p.m. on Friday, Harrisonville police and EMS responded to Church and Dwight Co., located at 1607 Anaconda Rd. in regards to a workplace injury.
Officers arrived and discovered 44-year-old William Johnson had possibly suffered an electrical shock which caused him to fall and sustain blunt force trauma to his head.
Employees began CPR and used a defibrillator on Johnson.
When EMS arrived, he was transported to an area hospital where he died.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
