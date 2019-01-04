CLINTON, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was killed early Friday morning in a house fire in Clinton, MO.
The Clinton Fire Department said the fire happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Rogers Street.
A woman, who is in critical condition, was found in a rear bedroom of the house and removed.
Emergency crews conducted resuscitation efforts.
Firefighters, battling intense heat, flames and heavy smoke, conducted a secondary search for the second victim.
They were forced to evacuate due to deteriorating conditions.
Once the fire was under control, they reentered the home and found a male victim near the front area of the residence.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is assisting with the investigation.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
