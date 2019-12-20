KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Crews are investigating a fatal house fire from early Friday morning in Kansas City.
Firefighters responded at 6:16 a.m. to a house on Hardesty Avenue near 55th Street. There they found the home fully engulfed and started battling the fire.
Fire officials later said a man died in the house fire. The man's nephew made it out safely. They were the only two living at the home.
The man who died had been on oxygen, and several oxygen tanks exploded during the fire, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
Bomb and Arson investigators were called to the scene shortly before 7 a.m., which isn't unusual for house fires.
