KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead following a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 169 and Northwest Barry Road.
The one-vehicle crash happened about 3:45 a.m. Monday. The Ford Fusion was heading north and flipped at least once.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
There is no word on ages or identities of those involved.
Police say two men and one woman were ejected from the vehicle. One person died at the scene. Another suffered serious injuries.
