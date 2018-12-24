KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) – Authorities say a man is dead after two shooting victims drove themselves to a Kansas City fire station.
The man and woman arrived Sunday night just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday to 20th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
They were rushed to a hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was being treated for life-threatening wounds.
On Monday, police said the woman is in serious but stable condition.
It wasn't immediately clear where the shooting happened. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.