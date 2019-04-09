GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- One man has died Tuesday night after being struck by a hit and run driver in Gladstone.
Police said the accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Northeast 74th Street just west of North Oak Trafficway.
Police blocked off 74th Street to traffic for over two hours so they could investigate the incident.
Later Tuesday night, officials said they are looking for a truck in connection to the hit and run.
