SHAWNEE, KS. (KCTV) --- A man is dead after being electrocuted at a home in the 6500 block of Hallet Street in Shawnee, according to Johnson County MedAct.
They say emergency medical crews responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m.
Johnson County MedAct said there was no fire at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
