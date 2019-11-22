SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department and Johnson County Med-Act transported a man in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night on Shawnee Mission Parkway and Flint Street.
The victim is a man in either his late teens or early 20s.
It's believed he was attempting to cross the street.
It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday.
