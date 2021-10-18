PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee’s Summit man is charged after a 12-state human trafficking joint operation by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sean Green is charged with trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation. The undercover sting, called Operation United Front, led to 102 arrests in 12 states. The investigation also rescued 47 victims, including two minor victims.
During Operation United Front, undercover officers arranged to meet with potential victims of human trafficking or posed as a victim themselves and arrested buyers or traffickers. Once victims were rescued, they were offered services including medical services.
Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric G. Zahnd says the investigation into Green began when investigators rescued two women. The women were contacted during what investigators described as an anti-sex trafficking operation that took place at the Argosy Casino and Hotel.
“There is this stigma that that a lot of these women make these choices, or they could just walk away and a lot of the times that's not the case,” Veronica’s Voice Board Chair and peer mentor Jessica Parle said.
One of the women told investigators, Green, who went by the alias “Huss,” would send her text messages directing her to a location. She would not know the details of what Green negotiated for sex acts. She told investigators Green was violent and would beat her if she did not bring back money. She reported that Green previously held a gun to her head, a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her mother.
Investigators served a subpoena to a known sex trafficking website. They say they found Green paid for commercial sex advertisements for five different women including the two victims rescued during the operation in Platte County.
Parle says its important social services are offered to survivors during undercover operations. Veronica’s Voice aims to empower women to exit from and end demand for prostitution-sex trafficking.
“When you start ticketing the people who are purchasing these women that’s when you are going to see a decrease,” Parle said. “Tackle the demand and improve social services.”
According to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Missouri’s operation was a victim-centric operation that resulted in two arrests and the rescue of four victims. Eleven victims were provided services.
Prosecutors allege Green advertised and directed women to engage in sex acts for his own financial gain. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Green is being held in the Platte County Detention Facility on $50,000 cash only bond.
