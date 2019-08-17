JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Late on Thursday, a Jackson County jury convicted a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in 2017 at the victim’s home.
Nathan Hendricks, a 47-year-old from Hermann, was found guilty of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, and attempted robbery.
He will be sentenced on Sept. 20.
According to court records, Independence police found the body of William Domann in his house on E. 43rd St. South.
Domann had been shot multiple times after being restrained.
Independence police identified three defendants, one of whom was shot during a struggle with the victim. His blood was found at the murder scene.
The police conducted a manhunt to find Hendricks and, later in 2017, he was found in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was found hiding behind a house and he tried to lie about his identity.
