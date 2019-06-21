JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Jackson County jury has convicted a man of fatally shooting a woman in Kansas City last summer.
Tyjuan K. Caldwell has been convicted of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
According to court records, police found Bernice A. Brown’s body in the street in the 5000 block of Chestnut after she was shot on Aug. 1, 2018.
Her death was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.
Several witnesses said there had been an argument involving Caldwell and the victim's relatives.
Caldwell told police he ran outside to where several people were arguing after grabbing a gun from inside. He said he fired the gun at a man he had argued with earlier, but the victim jumped into the line of fire.
