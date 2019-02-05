INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- After a string of break-ins at storage units around the city of Independence, the newly formed Street Crimes Unit recovered multiple pickup trucks full of suspected stolen items and made an arrest.
Investigators say William Eaton confessed to a six week long stealing spree that left victims frustrated.
According to court records, investigators got a tip that Eaton could be the man responsible for the rash of storage unit burglaries.
They applied for a search warrant to track him and sure enough they say he drove to two storage facilities while under surveillance.
Detectives said the GPS tracker showed Eaton made nine different trips to a Red Dot Storage location off East 24 Highway between January 25 and January 29.
On January 30, the device tracked Eaton to a Public Storage facility near 31st Street and Noland Road. Victims reported cut locks and stolen items from units at both businesses.
“Quite a few units open,” Dirk Young, who rents a storage unit, said.
Young says when he visited his storage unit he noticed open doors and suspicious tire and shoe tracks in the snow that he says he reported to police.
“They went up zigzagging through the units,” Young explained. “Into the back units. Quite a few of them and then back down to his unit.”
KCTV5 asked Young, “when you were looking at the tracks you thought this is suspicious, someone shouldn’t be going back and forth to all these units?”
Young responded with, “yes. Yes.”
When questioned by police, investigators say Eaton confessed and offered to show them the units he broke into. He said he rented a unit at Red Dot and broke into the units nearby.
Then police say he showed them the unit he rented at Public Storage and explained how he burglarized other storage units in the same lot.
Eaton is now charged with 10 counts of burglary. Police say his shoe prints matched shoe prints left behind during the string of storage unit burglaries.
According to court records, Eaton also told police he hid stolen property at an address off Indian Lane in Independence.
There detectives discovered a large amount of suspected stolen property in the back yard and in pickup trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.