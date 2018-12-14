JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.
Jacob Potter is currently in the Johnson County jail on a $25,000 bond.
The criminal complaint indicates the offense happened on May 30, but that he was charged and arrested on Thursday. The complaint indicates Potter had child pornography.
Potter pleaded guilty last year in a separate sexual exploitation of a child case. For that, he received a 2-year, 8-month prison sentence. However, he was allowed to stay free on probation.
That previous incident also involved possession of child pornography, as well as capturing on camera someone who was undressed and did not consent to such a thing. Documents do not indicate whether that person was a child.
Potter was charged at that time, in 2017, with felony breach of privacy and sexual exploitation of a child.
As stated previously, he had pleaded guilty and stayed free on probation, after which the current case happened.
