KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The man charged with the disappearance and death of two Kansas City area-women is trying to avoid a trial.
Kylr Yust's attorneys filed a claim that Yust is incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents.
Yust's attorneys want him to undergo a mental examination. They say he is not fit to undergo a jury trial.
The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.
Yust’s attorneys argue that the prosecution against him for the murder of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions must be suspended.
Yust is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse.
Kopetsky disappeared more than 10 years ago after filing a restraining order against Yust.
In 2016, Runions was last seen leaving a party with Yust. Her car was later found torched.
The bodies of both women were found near each other in Cass County.
The Facebook group that helped police find the victim’s bodies has posted a statement.
Justice for Jessica and Kara may be delayed but we have faith that justice WILL be served. So we will wait. This coward can hide behind his excuses but he will eventually have to face us in the courtroom and be held accountable. We will wait as long as it takes. This claim that he is mentally incompetent to face the court is an obvious stall tactic that will only last so long. We will wait. I am choosing to not share his picture because he doesn't deserve the attention that he is seeking. This was definitely a blow that hit us today but it's out of our hands and all we can do is stay positive and wait and know that some day justice WILL be served.
