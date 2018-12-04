KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Anthony Eskridge, 23, has been charged with the murder of Darian Jackson.
Authorities say Eskridge committed the murder late last month on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Eskridge, faces one charge of second-degree murder, one charge of attempted robbery, two charges of assault, and four counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records filed Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Van Brunt Boulvard in regard to a shooting.
Two victims were located at the scene and transported to the hospital for treatment.
While at the scene, officers were notified a third victim was transported to the VA Hospital.
This victim, later identified as Darian Jackson, died of his injuries after being transferred to another area hospital.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.