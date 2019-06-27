JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened in January.
Jacob T. Everson, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records, the fatal shooting happened on Jan. 11 of this year in an apartment near 11th and Hardesty Avenue.
When police arrived, they found Joseph Mason unresponsive inside his apartment. He had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Everson told police he went to Mason’s apartment to rob him and that he was holding a handgun when the victim answered the door.
A struggle ensued and the victim was shot.
Marijuana was also taken from the victim’s apartment.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.
The case is still being investigated.
