BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged in the shooting death of a Belton man.
Demetrius Dontae Singh faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Mason R. Teel.
This comes after Belton police were called about 2 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired and located Teel dead in a driveway in the 200 block of Manor Drive.
An investigation by the Kansas City Metro Squad was conducted and concluded with the arrest of Singh.
He is currently being held in the Cass County Jail on a $1 million bond.
