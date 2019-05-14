KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Matthew Calkins was brutally murdered before firefighters found his body inside the basement of Colton Stock’s home while putting out a fire. Police said they’re still searching for a motive in the case.
Detective Richard Sharp has been with the Kansas City Police Department for 27 years and said he’s only seen a crime scene like these three or four times.
“It’s probably one of the more disturbing scenes that you would find in a homicide scene,” Sharp said.
Police reports stated,
"In the basement/garage of the residence, the torso of an adult male partially burned and wrapped in a partially blue burned tarp was discovered. The arms, legs, and head had been removed from the body."
“We have not located any of those parts yet,” Sharp said.
Detectives said it appears Stock tried to burn Calkins’ body.
Sharp said they’re not sure what led up to this.
“There was some discrepancy as to our victim had reportedly taken something from the suspect, and there was some kind of friction that way between these two,” Sharp said.
According to police reports, it appeared Calkins was shot twice and indicated this was the cause of death.
Detectives also acquired video surveillance and a receipt from Home Depot, identifying Stocks’ purchase of a saw.
This news hits the victims’ family hard. Calkins' mother said she’s heartbroken and that no one deserves this.
Chad Nystrom went to school with Calkins at the Kansas School for the Deaf. In a statement he said, in part:
“I’ve known Matt for 21 years. We met when we were freshman in high school and couldn't be taken apart, we stuck together. Matt was a very good guy and was able to cheer everybody up. He was a very down to earth guy.” - Chad Nystrom
Stock has been charged with four counts. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Now, police stated there was a drug relationship between both Calkins and Stock, though they don’t believe this was a drug deal.
Detectives stated Tuesday, that Stock is not known to police prior to this.
A bond is set at $1 million cash only.
Stock was already charged with assaulting another man on the day of the fire.
Calkins' mother told KCTV5 News that services for her son will be May 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Allman Road in Shawnee, with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon.
She is asking those attending to wear purple, her son's favorite color.
